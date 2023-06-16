NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $422.76

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $422.76 and last traded at $418.56, with a volume of 30375127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $410.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

