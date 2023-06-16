DDFG Inc Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DDFG Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

