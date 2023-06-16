Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes $672,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,756 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $228.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.05. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

