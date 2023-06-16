Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 524,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,819,000 after acquiring an additional 90,595 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 515,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,393,000 after acquiring an additional 412,405 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Up 2.8 %

Amgen stock opened at $228.44 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

