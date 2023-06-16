Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $290,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Barclays lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

