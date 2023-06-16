46,390 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Bought by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 46,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $102.87.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

