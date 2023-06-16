Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after buying an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,861,000 after buying an additional 193,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,312,000 after acquiring an additional 874,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

