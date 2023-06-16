Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

