Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,823 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $99.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average is $97.48.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

