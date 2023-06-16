Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,773 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $282.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.83. The company has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

