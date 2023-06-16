Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $443.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $445.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

