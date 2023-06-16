Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $292.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.46 and a 200 day moving average of $276.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

