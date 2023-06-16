Trust Investment Advisors Purchases 515 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 3.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,311,252 shares of company stock worth $500,628,978. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $454.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $430.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $456.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

