Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,656,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,041,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,587,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,483,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $599,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $107.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.95.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

