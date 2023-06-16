Rebalance LLC Buys New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,311,252 shares of company stock worth $500,628,978 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.4 %

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

LLY opened at $454.00 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $456.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $430.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

