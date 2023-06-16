SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MA opened at $379.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The stock has a market cap of $359.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.