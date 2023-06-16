Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $443.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $444.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $418.57 and its 200-day moving average is $405.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

