CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRK opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

