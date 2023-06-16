WC Walker & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $7,618,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

