Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Makes New $233,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Chevron makes up 0.2% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $158.32 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $299.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average of $166.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

