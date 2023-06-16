Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $489,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.