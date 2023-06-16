Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $105.89 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

