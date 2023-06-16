CVA Family Office LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at $210,225,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $157.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.97 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The firm has a market cap of $424.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

