Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Oracle Co. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Oracle in a report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $126.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.19. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

