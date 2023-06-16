Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $105.04 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $182.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

