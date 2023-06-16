Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes $820,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,057 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Lennar by 972.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 239,039 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,442,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $119.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $120.36.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.