Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $472.58 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $482.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.89.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

