129,707 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,817,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 7.8% of DDFG Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DDFG Inc owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $160.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $161.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.