Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes $3.14 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000. McKesson accounts for about 2.5% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after buying an additional 92,338 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after buying an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in McKesson by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Stock Up 2.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

MCK stock opened at $400.02 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

