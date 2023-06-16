Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $258.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.04 and a 200-day moving average of $250.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

