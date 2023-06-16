Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

