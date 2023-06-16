Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 128,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 10.0% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

