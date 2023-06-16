Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $51.76.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

