DDFG Inc Buys Shares of 39,589 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

DDFG Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of DDFG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,240,000 after buying an additional 10,681,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,365,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,593,000 after purchasing an additional 730,294 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,791,000 after buying an additional 4,493,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.08 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.251 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

