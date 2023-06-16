DDFG Inc Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 405,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,907,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 3.7% of DDFG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DDFG Inc owned 0.43% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 662,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 87,327 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,009,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 72,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $24.36.

