Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $627,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $529,864,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,597,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.20.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

