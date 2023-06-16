Orin Green Financial LLC Sells 384 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Orin Green Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VUG opened at $281.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $282.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

