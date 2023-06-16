Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $451,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $830,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $203.73 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

