Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $281.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $282.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.41 and a 200-day moving average of $239.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

