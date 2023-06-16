Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,933 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up 2.7% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

