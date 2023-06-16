Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 170 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in MSCI were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after buying an additional 890,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MSCI by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $487.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.63 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $487.84 and its 200-day moving average is $506.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. MSCI’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

