Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,673 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 7.6% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,445,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,805 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,225,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 370,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

