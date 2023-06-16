Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 255,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,712,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 528.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 206,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 173,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $116.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $184.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.58.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.