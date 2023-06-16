Cascade Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Altria Group makes up 1.2% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5 %

MO stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

