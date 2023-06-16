Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 671 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Objective Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

