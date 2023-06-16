Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cisco Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.
Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,514 shares of company stock valued at $814,108. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.