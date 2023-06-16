Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,514 shares of company stock valued at $814,108. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.