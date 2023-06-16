Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,514 shares of company stock worth $814,108. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

