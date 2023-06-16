Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Union Heritage Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Union Heritage Capital LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.4% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

NYSE:MA opened at $379.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.