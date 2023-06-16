Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $12.23 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,227,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.9% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,070,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 161,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,024,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $443.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $444.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

