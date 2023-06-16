Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Performance

Shares of KAVL opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter worth $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant-Valkaria, FL.

